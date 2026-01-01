|Engine
|163.2 cc
The Xtreme 160R Double Disc, is listed at ₹1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Xtreme 160R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Xtreme 160R Double Disc is available in 5 colour options: Matt Black, Pearl Silver White, Mat Saphire Blue, Grey Red Stripe, Stealth Black.
The Xtreme 160R Double Disc is powered by a 163.2 cc engine.
In the Xtreme 160R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 160 priced between ₹1.14 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs.
The Xtreme 160R Double Disc has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Daytime Running Lamps, Hazard Light Switch and Rear Footpegs.