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Xtreme 160RPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Xtreme 160R Front Left View
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Hero Xtreme 160R Front Right View
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Hero Xtreme 160R Left View
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Hero Xtreme 160R Rear Left View
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Hero Xtreme 160R Rear Right View
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Hero Xtreme 160R Rear View
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Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hero Xtreme 160R Key Specs
Engine163.2 cc
View all Xtreme 160R specs and features

Xtreme 160R Double Disc

Xtreme 160R Double Disc Prices

The Xtreme 160R Double Disc, is listed at ₹1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Xtreme 160R Double Disc Mileage

All variants of the Xtreme 160R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Xtreme 160R Double Disc Colours

The Xtreme 160R Double Disc is available in 5 colour options: Matt Black, Pearl Silver White, Mat Saphire Blue, Grey Red Stripe, Stealth Black.

Xtreme 160R Double Disc Engine and Transmission

The Xtreme 160R Double Disc is powered by a 163.2 cc engine.

Xtreme 160R Double Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Xtreme 160R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RTR 160 priced between ₹1.14 Lakhs - 1.28 Lakhs.

Xtreme 160R Double Disc Specs & Features

The Xtreme 160R Double Disc has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Daytime Running Lamps, Hazard Light Switch and Rear Footpegs.

Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc Price

Xtreme 160R Double Disc

₹1.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,20,346
RTO
9,627
Insurance
10,714
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,40,687
EMI@3,024/mo
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Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Length
2029 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg
Height
1052 mm
Width
793 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
163.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Standard Telescopic, 37 mm dia
Rear Suspension
7 Step Adjustable Monoshock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc EMI
EMI2,722 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,26,618
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,26,618
Interest Amount
36,673
Payable Amount
1,63,291

Hero Xtreme 160R other Variants

Xtreme 160R Single Disc 2024

₹1.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,13,846
RTO
11,597
Insurance
11,598
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,37,041
EMI@2,946/mo
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55 offers Available
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Hero Xtreme 160R Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Xtreme 160Rvs Xtreme 125R
TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.14 - 1.28 Lakhs
+1
Xtreme 160RvsApache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Xtreme 160RvsFZ-FI V3
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

84,460 - 1.01 Lakhs
+5
Xtreme 160RvsRaider
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

99,622 - 1.06 Lakhs
+3
Xtreme 160RvsPulsar NS 125
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
+1
Xtreme 160RvsFZS FI V4

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