In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar n160
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|59.11 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|164.82 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|16 PS PS
|15 PS PS