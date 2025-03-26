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Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Xtreme 160r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage59.11 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity164.82 cc163.2 cc
Power16 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm167 mm
Length
1989 mm2029 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1327 mm
Height
1050 mm1052 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg139.5 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm790 mm
Width
743 mm793 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel ABS
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm63.3 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
164.82 cc163.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FI4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
Nitrox Monoshock7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
LCDYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4501,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,04,749
RTO
10,0218,680
Insurance
12,28711,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9752,683

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

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Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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