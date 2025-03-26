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HomeCompare BikesPulsar NS160 vs Xtreme 160R

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar NS160 engine makes power and torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
Pulsar NS160 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar ns160 Xtreme 160r
BrandBajajHero
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage40.36 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity160.3 cc163.2 cc
Power17.2 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2017 mm2029 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm167 mm
Wheelbase
1372 mm1327 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg139.5 kg
Height
1060 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm790 mm
Width
803.5 mm793 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
504 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.7 mm63.3 mm
Max Torque
14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
160 cc163.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
58 mm57.3 mm
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic with Anti-friction BushTelescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
NoYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Geo Fencing
No-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12V,8Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,40,4951,24,844
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,1711,04,749
RTO
9,6138,680
Insurance
10,71111,415
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0192,683

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

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