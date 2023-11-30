Xtreme 160R falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Xtreme 160R Single Disc (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacityXtreme 160R falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Xtreme 160R Single Disc (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Single Disc is 12 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 12 L
Length: 2029 mm
Highway Mileage: 47.38 kmpl
Max Power: 15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
Engine Type: Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Mileage of Single Disc is 47.38 kmpl.