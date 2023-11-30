Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc

6/9
1.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Xtreme 160R Key Specs
Engine163 cc
Mileage47.38 kmpl
Xtreme 160R Single Disc Latest Updates

Xtreme 160R falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Xtreme 160R Single Disc (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.25 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2029 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 47.38 kmpl
  • Max Power: 15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
    Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc Price

    Single Disc
    ₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    163 cc
    47.38 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,07,490
    RTO
    8,599
    Insurance
    8,846
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,24,935
    EMI@2,685/mo
    Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    167 mm
    Length
    2029 mm
    Wheelbase
    1327 mm
    Kerb Weight
    138.5 kg
    Height
    1052 mm
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    793 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    276 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17,Rear :- 130/70 -17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    20.09s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    22.90 mm
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    9.17s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    10.19s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    6.9s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    4.7s
    Quarter Mile
    20.09 s @ 100.01 kmph
    Highway Mileage
    47.38 kmpl
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    38.81 mm
    City Mileage
    55.47 kmpl
    Max Power
    15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Max Torque
    14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    163 cc
    Clutch
    Multi Plate Wet Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular Diamond
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc EMI
    EMI2,417 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,12,441
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,12,441
    Interest Amount
    32,567
    Payable Amount
    1,45,008

    Hero Xtreme 160R other Variants

    Double Disc
    ₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    163 cc
    47.38 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,12,290
    RTO
    9,283
    Insurance
    9,375
    Accessories Charges
    1,905
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,32,853
    EMI@2,856/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

