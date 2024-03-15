Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0

1.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Xtreme 160R Key Specs
Engine163 cc
Power15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Speed107 kmph
Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 Latest Updates

Xtreme 160R falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2029 mm
  • Max Power: 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
    Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 Price

    Stealth Edition 2.0
    ₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    163 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,32,832
    RTO
    10,626
    Insurance
    10,924
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,54,382
    EMI@3,318/mo
    Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    167 mm
    Length
    2029 mm
    Wheelbase
    1327 mm
    Height
    1052 mm
    Kerb Weight
    143 kg
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    793 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    276 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17 Rear :- 130/70 -17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    107 kmph
    Max Power
    15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Max Torque
    14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    163 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Multi Plate Wet Clutch
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush
    Rear Suspension
    7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    XSens Technology, Auto Sail Technology, Gear Position Indicator, LED Winkers, Hazard Lights, Adjustable Brightness, External Grab Rail, Sporty Exhaust, Connect (Tow Away alert, Topple Alert, Driving Score, Geo Fence Alert, Hero Locate, Trip Analysis, Vehicle Start Alert, Speed Alert, Live Tracking, Panic Aleart, Remote Immobilization, Vehicle Diagnostic, Find My Bike)
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 EMI
    EMI2,986 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,38,943
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,38,943
    Interest Amount
    40,243
    Payable Amount
    1,79,186

    Hero Xtreme 160R other Variants

    100 Million Limited Edition
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    163 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,14,090
    RTO
    9,427
    Insurance
    9,415
    Accessories Charges
    1,905
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,34,837
    EMI@2,898/mo
    Add to Compare
    Single Disc
    ₹1.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    163 cc
    Double Disc
    ₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    163 cc
    Stealth Edition
    ₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    163 cc
