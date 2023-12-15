Saved Articles

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Disc, Rear Drum

1.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Key Specs
Engine159.7 cc
Max Speed114 kmph
Apache RTR 160 4V Front Disc, Rear Drum Latest Updates

Apache RTR 160 4V falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 5 variants. The price of Apache RTR 160 4V Front Disc, Rear Drum (base model) in Delhi is

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2035 mm
  • Max Power: 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Disc, Rear Drum Price

    Front Disc, Rear Drum
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,23,870
    RTO
    9,909
    Insurance
    10,773
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,44,552
    EMI@3,107/mo
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Disc, Rear Drum Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Length
    2035 mm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357 mm
    Height
    1050 mm
    Kerb Weight
    144 kg
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    790 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-110/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Speed
    114 kmph
    Max Power
    17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Stroke
    52.9 mm
    Max Torque
    14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    159.7 cc
    Engine Type
    SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    62 mm
    Chassis
    Double cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Mono Shock
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic Forks
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Maximum Power - (Urban / Rain) - 15.64 PS @ 8600 rpm, Maximum Torque (Urban / Rain) - 14.14 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Muffler - Twine pipe and twin barrel design, Position Lamp, Gear Indicator, Adjustable Levers, Race Tuned Fuel Injection, Glide Through Technology
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Front Disc, Rear Drum EMI
    EMI2,796 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,30,096
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,30,096
    Interest Amount
    37,680
    Payable Amount
    1,67,776

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V other Variants

    Front And Rear Disc
    ₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,27,370
    RTO
    10,189
    Insurance
    10,832
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,48,391
    EMI@3,190/mo
    View breakup
    Special Edition
    ₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    View breakup
    RTR 165 RP
    ₹1.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    164.9 cc
    View breakup
    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Alternatives

    TVS Apache RTR 160

    TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc

    1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Apache RTR 1...
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 STD

    1.49 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar NS200
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 STD

    1.06 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar NS 12...
    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single Channel ABS

    1.23 - 1.31 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar N160
    Bajaj Pulsar 220F

    Bajaj Pulsar 220F Pulsar 220 F BS6

    1.18 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar 220F

