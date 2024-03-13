Birla XL on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Birla XL on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 73,600. Visit your nearest Birla XL dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Birla XL on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Birla XL is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Pune, Ather Energy 450x which starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs in Pune and Ather Energy Rizta starting at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Birla XL STD ₹ 73,600