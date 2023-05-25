HT Auto
TVS Raider Specifications

TVS Raider starting price is Rs. 77,500 in India. TVS Raider is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
77,500 - 86,437*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Raider Specs

TVS Raider comes with 124.8 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Raider starts at Rs. 77,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Raider sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment ...Read More

TVS Raider Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100 -17, Rear :- 100/90 -17
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Total Weight
253 kg
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2070 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Load Capacity
130 kg
Wheelbase
1326 mm
Height
1028 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Engine Oil
1 L
Width
785 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Max Power
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Compression Ratio
10.3:1
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet-Multi plate type
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
Bore
53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Single Cradle Tubular Frame
Body Type
Front Naked Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil damped
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable, gas charged hydraulic shock with swing arm
Riding Modes
Yes
Charging Point
Optional
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
intelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
BULB
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

TVS Raider News

The TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition gets a new California Gray paint scheme with red pinstripes
TVS Raider 125 Racing Special Edition launched in Colombia with cool upgrades
25 May 2023
The Pulsar NS125 takes its design from the more powerful NS models whereas the Raider has an all-new design.
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
1 Dec 2022
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
16 Nov 2022
TVS has not made any changes to the engine of the new variant.
TVS Raider 125 with TFT screen and Bluetooth connectivity launched at 99,990
20 Oct 2022
TVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
TVS Raider gets expensive in India. Check new prices here
14 Jun 2022
TVS Raider Variants & Price List

TVS Raider price starts at ₹ 77,500 and goes upto ₹ 86,437 (Ex-showroom). TVS Raider comes in 2 variants. TVS Raider top variant price is ₹ 86,469.

Drum
77,500*
124.8 cc
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Disc
86,469*
124.8 cc
11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

