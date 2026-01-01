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TVS Raider Super Squad Edition

4 out of 5
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1.07 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
TVS Raider Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all Raider specs and features

Raider Super Squad Edition

Raider Super Squad Edition Prices

The Raider Super Squad Edition, is listed at ₹1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Raider Super Squad Edition Mileage

All variants of the Raider offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Raider Super Squad Edition Colours

The Raider Super Squad Edition is available in 10 colour options: Blazing Blue, Fiery Yellow, Iron Man, Striking Red, Wicked Black, Deadpool, Forza Blue, Nardo Grey, Wolverine, Black Panther.

Raider Super Squad Edition Engine and Transmission

The Raider Super Squad Edition is powered by a 124.8 cc engine.

Raider Super Squad Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Raider's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Xtreme 125R priced between ₹91.5 Thousands - 1.08 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 priced between ₹92.18 Thousands - 98.4 Thousands.

Raider Super Squad Edition Specs & Features

The Raider Super Squad Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Price

Raider Super Squad Edition

₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,520
RTO
7,412
Insurance
6,309
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,07,241
EMI@2,305/mo
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Close

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1326 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
1028 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
785 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
570 Km
Max Speed
99 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.37kW @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Wet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
53.5 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Single cradle tubular frame
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
No
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Additional Features
TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Ride Report, ETFi Technology, intelliGO, Ambient Sensor, Human Machine Interface Operation, Weather Updates, Sports Updates
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT
TVS Raider Super Squad Edition EMI
EMI2,075 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
96,516
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
96,516
Interest Amount
27,954
Payable Amount
1,24,470

TVS Raider other Variants

Raider Drum

₹ 95,526*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
82,860
RTO
6,560
Insurance
6,106
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,526
EMI@2,053/mo
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Close

Raider Single Seat

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
88,470
RTO
7,008
Insurance
6,213
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,691
EMI@2,186/mo
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View breakup

Raider Split Seat

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
92,520
RTO
7,332
Insurance
6,290
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,142
EMI@2,281/mo
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View breakup

Raider iGo

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
92,520
RTO
7,332
Insurance
6,290
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,142
EMI@2,281/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider raidersuper-squad-edition-doctor-doom

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
95,320
RTO
7,625
Insurance
6,574
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,519
EMI@2,354/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider Super Squad Edition Doctor Doom

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
95,320
RTO
7,625
Insurance
6,574
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,09,519
EMI@2,354/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider SXC Dual Disc

₹1.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
96,725
RTO
9,697
Insurance
6,358
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,12,780
EMI@2,424/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Raider TFT Dual Disc

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
98,550
RTO
9,846
Insurance
6,393
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,789
EMI@2,467/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Raider Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Raidervs Xtreme 125R
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

92,182 - 98,400
+3
RaidervsPulsar NS 125
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
RaidervsFZ-FI V3
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
RaidervsXtreme 160R
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
+1
RaidervsPulsar N125
Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
RaidervsRorr Evo

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