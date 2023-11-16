Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

TVS Raider SmartXonnect

1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17
1.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
TVS Raider Key Specs
Engine124.8 cc
View all Raider specs and features

Raider SmartXonnect Latest Updates

Raider falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Raider SmartXonnect (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of SmartXonnect is

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Length: 2070 mm
  • Max Power: 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
    • ...Read More

    TVS Raider SmartXonnect Price

    SmartXonnect
    ₹1.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,00,970
    RTO
    8,832
    Insurance
    6,918
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,16,720
    EMI@2,509/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    TVS Raider SmartXonnect Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Wheelbase
    1326 mm
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Height
    1028 mm
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    785 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    570 Km
    Max Speed
    99 kmph
    Max Power
    11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
    Stroke
    55.5 mm
    Max Torque
    11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    124.8 cc
    Engine Type
    Air and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
    Clutch
    Wet - Multi plate type
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    Chassis
    Single cradle tubular frame
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    No
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Console
    Additional Features
    TVS SmartXonnect, Voice Assist, Ride Report, ETFi Technology, intelliGO, Ambient Sensor, Human Machine Interface Operation, Weather Updates, Sports Updates
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    5 Inch TFT
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 4 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    TVS Raider SmartXonnect EMI
    EMI2,258 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,05,048
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,05,048
    Interest Amount
    30,425
    Payable Amount
    1,35,473

    TVS Raider other Variants

    Drum
    ₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    89,089
    RTO
    8,627
    Insurance
    5,741
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,03,457
    EMI@2,224/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Single Seat
    ₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.8 cc
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    TVS Raider Alternatives

    Honda Shine

    Honda Shine Disc OBD2

    78,687 - 83,800
    Check latest Offers
    Raider vs Shine
    Hero Passion Plus

    Hero Passion Plus STD

    76,301
    Check latest Offers
    Raider vs Passion Plus
    Hero Glamour

    Hero Glamour Disc 100 Million Edition

    70,716 - 77,700
    Check latest Offers
    Raider vs Glamour
    Honda Livo

    Honda Livo Disc

    78,500 - 82,500
    Check latest Offers
    Raider vs Livo
    Honda XBlade

    Honda XBlade Double Disc

    78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Raider vs XBlade

    Popular TVS Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  TVS Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details