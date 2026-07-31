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Honda XBlade vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Honda XBlade or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
XBlade vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xblade Raider
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 78,803₹ 82,860
Mileage50.0 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity162 cc124.8 cc
Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Length
2013 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
143 kg123 kg
Height
1115 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm780 mm
Width
786 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
7.7s-
Max Power
13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1-
Displacement
162.71 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
4 stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
57.300 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
DiamondSingle cradle tubular frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, MonoshockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Single Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,26,88095,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,09,26482,860
RTO
8,7416,560
Insurance
8,8756,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7272,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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