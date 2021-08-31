|Max Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.096 mm
|55.5 mm
|Max Torque
|14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|10.3:1
|Displacement
|162.71 cc
|124.8 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Wet-Multi plate type
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 stroke, fuel injection, air-oil cooled, spark ignition engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|57.300 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,26,880
|₹1,03,457
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,09,264
|₹89,089
|RTO
|₹8,741
|₹8,627
|Insurance
|₹8,875
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,727
|₹2,223