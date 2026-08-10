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DISCONTINUED

HONDA XBlade

₹78,803 - 87,907*
4.8
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Honda XBlade is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

Honda XBlade Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
XBladevs Xtreme 125R
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

82,860 - 98,550
XBladevsRaider
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

92,182 - 98,400
XBladevsPulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
XBladevsPulsar N125
Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
XBladevsRorr Evo

Honda XBlade Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    162 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    50 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    13.8 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.7 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    144 kg
View All XBlade SpecsView specs icon

Honda XBlade Variants

Honda XBlade price starts at ₹ 78,803 and goes up to ₹ 87,907 (Ex-showroom). Honda XBlade comes in 2 variants. Honda XBlade's top variant is Double Disc.
2 Variants Available
XBlade Disc
₹78,803*
162.71 cc
XBlade Double Disc
₹87,907*
162.71 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Honda XBlade Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with XBlade.
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Honda XBlade comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda XBlade
Honda XBlade image
Rs. 78,803Onwards
4.81
162.71 cc13.8 PS14.7 NmSports Naked Bikes144 kg2013 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Xtreme 125RHero Xtreme 125R imageRs. 91,500Onwards
4.5139
124.7 cc11.55 PS10.5 NmSports Bikes136 kg2009 mmDiscDrumAlloyXBladeVS Xtreme 125R
TVS RaiderTVS Raider imageRs. 82,860Onwards
4.6738
124.8 cc11.38 PS11.75 NmSports Naked Bikes125 kg2070 mmDiscDisc-XBladeVSRaider
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 imageRs. 92,182Onwards
4.522
124.45 cc12 PS11 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes144 kg2012 mmDiscDiscAlloyXBladeVSPulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar N125Bajaj Pulsar N125 imageRs. 94,707Onwards
4.57
124.58 cc12 PS11 NmSports Bikes125 kg-DiscDrumAlloyXBladeVSPulsar N125
Oben Rorr EvoOben Rorr Evo imageRs. 99,999Onwards
3.81
--250 NmSports Bikes140 kg2101 mmDiscDiscAlloyXBladeVSRorr Evo

Honda XBlade Images

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Honda XBlade Image 3
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Honda XBlade Image 6

Honda XBlade User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

Best bike in this segment
Best bike in the 160cc segment. Excellent power, great mileage, and highly recommended. One of the best sport bikes with impressive engine performance.
By: Prashant Kapse (Jul 7, 2025)
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Honda XBlade Specifications and Features

Max Power13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage50.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine162.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed115 Kmph
View all XBlade specs and features

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