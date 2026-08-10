Honda XBlade Key Specs
- Engine162 cc
- Mileage50 kmpl
- Power13.8 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque14.7 Nm
- Kerb Weight144 kg
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda XBlade
|Rs. 78,803Onwards
|162.71 cc
|13.8 PS
|14.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|144 kg
|2013 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Rs. 91,500Onwards
|124.7 cc
|11.55 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|2009 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|XBladeVS Xtreme 125R
|TVS Raider
|Rs. 82,860Onwards
|124.8 cc
|11.38 PS
|11.75 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|125 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|XBladeVSRaider
|Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
|Rs. 92,182Onwards
|124.45 cc
|12 PS
|11 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|144 kg
|2012 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|XBladeVSPulsar NS 125
|Bajaj Pulsar N125
|Rs. 94,707Onwards
|124.58 cc
|12 PS
|11 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|125 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|XBladeVSPulsar N125
|Oben Rorr Evo
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|-
|250 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|140 kg
|2101 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|XBladeVSRorr Evo
|Max Power
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|162.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|115 Kmph
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