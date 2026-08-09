In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|xtreme 125r
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 91,500
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|11.55 PS PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS