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HomeCompare Bikes Xtreme 125R vs XBlade

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 125R or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 91,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.55 PS PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 125R in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Xblade
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 91,500₹ 78,803
Mileage66 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc162 cc
Power11.55 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS (OBD-2B)
₹91,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 125R Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12 L
Length
2009 mm2013 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1319 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg143 kg
Height
1051 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
794 mm795 mm
Width
793 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :-120/80-17Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
95 kmph-
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 Stroke4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm57.300 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Dia. 37 Conventional ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock AbsorbersHydraulic, Monoshock
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3131,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
91,5001,09,264
RTO
7,3208,741
Insurance
6,4938,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2632,727

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