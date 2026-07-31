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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power and torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
KM 3000 Mark 2 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Km 3000 mark 2 Raider
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 1.5 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Range178-201 km/charge-
Mileage-71.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours (100%)-

Filters
KM 3000 Mark 2
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Length
2080 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg123 kg
Additional Storage
13 LYes
Height
1141 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm780 mm
Width
702 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s-
Range
178 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
12 kW11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
192 Nm (Motor)11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
5000 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWhMF battery, 12V 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Fast Charging Time
3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
16 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
13 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTORintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
5 Inch, TFTYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours (100%)-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,70,09095,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,90082,860
RTO
06,560
Insurance
20,1906,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6552,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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