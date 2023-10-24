HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Becomes First Indian Two Wheeler Maker To Enter Venezuela

TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela

TVS Motor Company has announced its entry into Venezuela, becoming the first Indian two-wheeler maker to do so. The company has partnered with local distributor Servisuministros Jpg, which will be retailing the company’s two-wheeler and three-wheeler range including the TRAK 150, Sport 100, HLX, Stryker, Raider 125, XL 100 moped, NTorq 125 scooter and the complete Apache series, barring the newly-launched Apache RTR 310.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 24 Oct 2023, 14:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market
TVS Apache RR 310
TVS will retail nearly all of its commuter and sporty motorcycles, along with the NTorq 125 scooter. The company will also bring its three-wheeler range to the market

TVS will also retail the King GS and King Cargo three-wheelers in Venezuela. While TVS already has an established presence in South America, its entry into Venezuela will open new opportunities for the brand. The Indian two-wheeler has a global presence in over 80 countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian Sub-Contnent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Also Read : TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth launched at 96,855

TVS NTorq 125 XT
The TVS Ntorq 125 is the brand's first scooter to go on sale in the Venezuelan market
TVS NTorq 125 XT
The TVS Ntorq 125 is the brand's first scooter to go on sale in the Venezuelan market

Speaking on the landmark, Rahul Nayak, Vice President - International Business, TVS, said, “TVS Motor Company has set a benchmark in catering to diverse needs of customers globally. We are excited to introduce TVS Motor's diverse lineup of motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers in Venezuela, making us the first Indian manufacturer to enter the market. Our presence in this dynamic market marks a significant achievement for our global expansion strategy and is a historic step towards our global ambitions.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
TVS Raider
₹ 86,803 - 1.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda Shine (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine
₹ 78,687 - 83,800**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Passion Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Passion Plus
₹76,301**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
₹ 70,716 - 77,700**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Livo (HT Auto photo)
Honda Livo
₹ 78,500 - 82,500**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Xblade (HT Auto photo)
Honda XBlade
₹ 78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Martin Corsunsky, Continental Head Americas - TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to enter Venezuela with a host of products across our premium and commuter range of two-wheelers, as well as three-wheelers. In line with our values of keeping customers at the core of our offerings, our foray into the market will pave the way for us to explore newer opportunities in the world of mobility."

Also Read : TVS X high-performance electric scooter launched: 5 things to know

Also Watch: TVS X launches in Dubai: First look

"We believe that the fusion of Indian engineering excellence with the rich cultural landscape of Venezuela will result in a thrilling experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts," said, Nino Conersa Giancarlo Olivieri, CEO - Servisuministros Jpg.

The Hosur-based manufacturer is the country’s second-largest exporter of two-wheelers after Bajaj Auto and commands a healthy 43 per cent export share. The company entered the Singapore market in 2022.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2023, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Venzuela TVS Apache TVS Raider 125

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.