TVS becomes first Indian two-wheeler maker to enter Venezuela

TVS Motor Company has announced its entry into Venezuela, becoming the first Indian two-wheeler maker to do so. The company has partnered with local distributor Servisuministros Jpg, which will be retailing the company’s two-wheeler and three-wheeler range including the TRAK 150, Sport 100, HLX, Stryker, Raider 125, XL 100 moped, NTorq 125 scooter and the complete Apache series, barring the newly-launched Apache RTR 310 .

TVS will also retail the King GS and King Cargo three-wheelers in Venezuela. While TVS already has an established presence in South America, its entry into Venezuela will open new opportunities for the brand. The Indian two-wheeler has a global presence in over 80 countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian Sub-Contnent, Latin America and the Middle East.

The TVS Ntorq 125 is the brand's first scooter to go on sale in the Venezuelan market

Speaking on the landmark, Rahul Nayak, Vice President - International Business, TVS, said, “TVS Motor Company has set a benchmark in catering to diverse needs of customers globally. We are excited to introduce TVS Motor's diverse lineup of motorcycles, scooters, and three-wheelers in Venezuela, making us the first Indian manufacturer to enter the market. Our presence in this dynamic market marks a significant achievement for our global expansion strategy and is a historic step towards our global ambitions.

Martin Corsunsky, Continental Head Americas - TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to enter Venezuela with a host of products across our premium and commuter range of two-wheelers, as well as three-wheelers. In line with our values of keeping customers at the core of our offerings, our foray into the market will pave the way for us to explore newer opportunities in the world of mobility."

"We believe that the fusion of Indian engineering excellence with the rich cultural landscape of Venezuela will result in a thrilling experience for all motorcycle enthusiasts," said, Nino Conersa Giancarlo Olivieri, CEO - Servisuministros Jpg.

The Hosur-based manufacturer is the country’s second-largest exporter of two-wheelers after Bajaj Auto and commands a healthy 43 per cent export share. The company entered the Singapore market in 2022.

