HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Jupiter 125 With Smartxonnect Bluetooth Connectivity Launched At 96,855. Check Details

TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity launched at 96,855

TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity at a price of 96,855 ex-showroom, Delhi. The scooter comes in two new colours, Elegant Red and Matte Copper Bronze. The Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be competing against TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be offered in two colour schemes.
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect
TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect will be offered in two colour schemes.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company, said, “In today's fast-paced world, staying connected has become more than a convenience; it's a way of life. There’s only one time when you're possibly not connected - when you're on your two-wheeler. The introduction of the all-new TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect is designed to keep you connected seamlessly on the go. With SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack, our innovative connectivity features, the riding experience is about to be transformed like never before. We are confident that in the journey of "Connected Rahiye, Fayde Mein Rahiye", our customer will experience the future of riding with the TVS Jupiter 125 with SmartXonnect."

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect Jupiter 125 TVS Motor Company

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.