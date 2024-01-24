In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm.
On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours.
The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl.
The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.
Xtreme 125R vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
| xtreme 125r
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 95,219
|Mileage
|66 kmpl
|67 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|11.5 bhp PS
|11.38 PS PS