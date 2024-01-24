Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider

Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider comparison - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage

Xtreme 125R vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 95,000₹ 95,219
Mileage66 kmpl67 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc124.8 cc
Power11.5 bhp PS11.38 PS PS
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
₹95,000*
Raider
TVS Raider
₹95,219*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc124.8 cc
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet - Multi plate type
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52.4 mm53.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3071,09,408
Ex-Showroom Price
95,00095,219
RTO
7,6007,617
Insurance
2,7076,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2632,351

    Latest News

    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125. Can it repeat the success of its conservative siblings?
    Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?
    24 Jan 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The Hero Xoom 160 is an adventure maxi-scooter and is likely to arrive by the end of the year
    Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160 showcased at Hero World 2024, launch likely this year
    26 Jan 2024
    The Hero Xtreme 125R is the brand's answer to the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar NS125.
    2024 Hero Xtreme 125R launched: 5 things to know
    27 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
