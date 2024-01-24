In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 125R Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 125R engine makes power and torque 11.5 bhp PS & 10.5 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 6 colours. The Xtreme 125R mileage is around 66 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl. Xtreme 125R vs Raider Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Raider Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 95,219 Mileage 66 kmpl 67 kmpl Engine Capacity 124.7 cc 124.8 cc Power 11.5 bhp PS 11.38 PS PS