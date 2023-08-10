HT Auto
TVS Raider Marvel Edition to launch tomorrow: What to expect?

TVS Raider Marvel Edition to launch tomorrow: What to expect?

TVS Motor Company recently teased a new special edition of the Raider 125 on their social media handles. The brand used #Marvel which leads us to believe that the Indian manufacturer will release a new Raider special edition that will be made in collaboration with Marvel. This is not the first time that TVS is making a Marvel special edition. In the past, they launched NTorq's Super Squad Edition which features graphics related to Marvel's characters.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2023, 16:08 PM
The Marvel-themed TVS Raider 125 is expected to get new livery based on Marvel characters
The Marvel-themed TVS Raider 125 is expected to get new livery based on Marvel characters

As of now, TVS has not revealed what the new special edition will be called. However, according to the teaser, there will be versions of the special edition. It is not known which Marvel characters will they be based on. For reference, TVS sells NTorq 125 Super Squad Edition in four versions. They are Amazing Red, Lightning Gray, Combat Blue and Stealth Black. They are inspired by Spiderman, Thor, Captain America and Black Panther respectively.

TVS will not make any mechanical changes. The Raider 125 will continue to come with a 124.8 cc air-cooled motor which gets an internal oil cooler for better heat management. The engine is capable of producing 11.22 bhp of max power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. TVS is also using an idling stop-start system along with a silent motor starter to increase fuel efficiency.

Suspension duties are being performed by telescopic forks in the front and a 5-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. TVS is using a 240 mm disc or a 130 mm drum for the front, depending on the variant. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum. The motorcycle comes with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 80/100 tyre in the front and a 100/90 tyre at the rear. The tyres are tubeless.

It is expected that the special edition will be offered in the top-spec variant. So, the Raider will come with a 5-inch TFT screen with SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity that supports voice management, call management and navigation as well. The special edition will be priced higher than the current top-spec variant. For reference, the TVS Raider SmartXonnect variant is priced at 1 lakh.

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2023, 16:08 PM IST
TAGS: Raider NTorq 125 TVS Motor Company TVS Raider

