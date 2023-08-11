TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition launched, is inspired by Marvel super heroes

TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider Super Squad Edition in the Indian market. It is a special edition inspired by superheroes of Marvel. There are two versions, the first one is inspired by Iron Man while the other one gets graphics related to Black Panther. The new TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is priced at ₹98,919 (Ex-showroom- Delhi). TVS Raider SSE (Super Squad Edition) is available across all TVS Motor touchpoints.

As expected the Super Squad Edition that gets Iron Man's graphics comes with red and black colour scheme while the Black Panther-inspired version comes with a black and purple colour scheme. This is not the first time that TVS has collaborated with Marvel for launching special editions of their two-wheelers. The manufacturer is already selling NTorq 125 scooters in four colour schemes that are inspired by Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and Spiderman.

The manufacturer has not made any mechanical to the Raider 125. It will continue to come with a 124.8 cc air-cooled motor which gets an internal oil cooler for better heat management. The engine is capable of producing 11.22 bhp of max power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. TVS is also using an idling stop-start system along with a silent motor starter to increase fuel efficiency.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Tvs Raider ₹ 77,500 - 86,437* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Honda Shine ₹ 78,687 - 83,800* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Xblade ₹ 78.8 - 1.21 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Honda Activa 125 ₹ 78,920 - 88,093* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Svitch Bike Svitch Xe ₹78,999* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Pure Ev Etrance Neo ₹78,999* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Suspension duties are being performed by telescopic forks in the front and a 5-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. TVS is using a 240 mm disc or a 130 mm drum for the front, depending on the variant. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum. The motorcycle comes with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 80/100 tyre in the front and a 100/90 tyre at the rear. The tyres are tubeless.

Also Read : TVS iQube S review: Should you buy it or wait for iQube ST?

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar - Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters and Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, said, “The launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with two iconic Marvel characters marks another step in our successful collaboration journey with Marvel. TVS Raider has received an overwhelming response, especially from Gen Z since its launch in 2021. This Offering will further build brand love for TVS Raider."

First Published Date: