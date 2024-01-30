Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes Xtreme 125R vs FZ-FI V3

Hero Xtreme 125R vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 125R or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Xtreme 125R vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS xtreme 125r Fz-fi v3
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 95,000₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage66 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.7 cc149 cc
Power11.5 bhp PS12.4 PS PS
Xtreme 125R
Hero Xtreme 125R
IBS
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.55 PS @ 8250 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc149 cc
Engine Type
Air Cooled 4 StrokeAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi PlateWet, multi-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,3071,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
95,0001,16,500
RTO
7,6009,296
Insurance
2,7077,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2632,854

Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

    Latest News

    An EV can catch fire due to multiple reasons
    Electric vehicle fires: investigating the causes and precautions behind
    30 Jan 2024
    Mahindra and Mahindra continues to test the five-door Thar SUV at higher altitudes ahead of its much anticipated launch later this year. The SUV was recently spotted near Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
    Mahindra Thar five door SUV spotted testing ahead of imminent launch
    31 Jan 2024
    The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
    Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
    2 Feb 2024
    The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
    Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
    8 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
