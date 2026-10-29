2027 KTM 200 Duke launched at 2.07 lakh; gets quickshifter and riding modes

The KTM 200 Duke has received a significant technology upgrade, bringing electronic rider aids that were previously associated with the brand's larger-capacity motorcycles to its 200cc street-naked offering. The updated motorcycle now features ride-by-wire, a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control and two ride modes as standard. Priced at ₹2,07,140 (ex-showroom Delhi), the motorcycle costs ₹1,552 more than before.

Electronic rider aids

The latest update brings several changes to the way riders can manage the motorcycle's engine response and traction. The ride-by-wire system replaces a conventional mechanical throttle connection with electronic control, while the bi-directional quickshifter enables clutchless gear changes both up and down the gearbox.

Riders can choose between Street and Rain modes to suit different riding conditions. Traction control is also included to help manage rear-wheel grip, adding another layer of electronic assistance. These features are accessible through the motorcycle's updated TFT instrument display, which allows riders to adjust the relevant settings.

The 200 Duke also gets Crawl Assist, a feature intended to make slow-speed manoeuvres and stop-and-go traffic less tiring. This could be particularly relevant for riders who regularly use the motorcycle in congested urban conditions.

Engine and hardware

The KTM 200 Duke continues to produce 25 PS of peak power. The manufacturer also highlights its power-to-weight ratio as a key characteristic in the 200cc street-naked segment.

Its hardware package includes 43 mm WP upside-down front forks, a 150-section rear tyre and a 320 mm front brake rotor. The larger-diameter front forks and wider rear tyre also contribute to the motorcycle's more muscular appearance.

Two new colour options

The updated motorcycle is available in Liquid Carbon and Slate Grey. Liquid Carbon introduces an all-black finish to the 200 Duke for the first time, while Slate Grey provides an alternative to the darker treatment.

Commenting on the update, Dinesh Kulkarni, Head of Probiking Business Unit, said, “With this latest upgrade, we are bringing advanced technology inspired by KTM’s racing DNA, previously associated with our larger-capacity motorcycles, to the 200 Duke."

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