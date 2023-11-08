In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Dominar 250 or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs 1.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS @ 8500 rpm & 23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS & 19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. KTM offers the 200 Duke in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The 200 Duke mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less