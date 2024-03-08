In 2024 Yamaha MT-15 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 Yamaha MT-15 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
MT-15 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm.
On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
MT-15 vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mt-15
|R15s
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.67 Lakhs
|₹ 1.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|56.87 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS PS
|18.6 PS PS