Yamaha MT-15 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). MT-15 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. MT-15 vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mt-15 R15s Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.67 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 56.87 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 155 cc 155 cc Power 18.4 PS PS 18.6 PS PS