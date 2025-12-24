Huawei’s upcoming MPV features a helmet airbag! Here's how it will work

The Luxeed V9 electric minivan is on its way to becoming the first mass-produced vehicle fitted with a helmet airbag integrated into the seating. The new EV will be launched in the Chinese market within the first half of 2026, poised to take on its competition as a technical flagship product.

Luxeed was established as a joint venture between Huawei and Chery and was launched in 2023 under the Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA). The company currently operates a portfolio of two models with battery electric and Extended Range EV (EREV) powertrain configurations, including the S7 sedan and the R7 coupe SUV.

How does the helmet airbag work?

The helmet airbag system is designed to deploy around the occupant’s head and neck during a collision, working alongside side airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners.

In the event of a collision, the Luxeed V9’s seats are designed to move rearwards into a safer position automatically. Here, the helmet airbags deploy in conjunction with the side airbags and essentially wrap around the occupant’s head, with a small extension that covers the lower half of the face and neck.

The underlying technology was first showcased by Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in 2023. Yanfeng is a major global supplier of interior systems, working with manufacturers such as Volkswagen, General Motors, Toyota, BMW, Stellantis, BYD, GAC and Geely. The seat architecture developed by Yanfeng supports large-angle reclining, seat rotation and extended fore-aft sliding, features typically aimed at improving cabin flexibility.

The V9’s seats incorporate a pre-crash rapid return system that brings them back to an upright position before impact, based on ADAS data. It also features an integrated seat belt and a pre-installed airbag that deploys early during a collision, helping to limit the occupant’s forward movement and reduce loads on the lower back.

It is worth noting that while multiple users on Weibo have speculated that the Luxeed V9 will debut such safety solutions, the brand has yet to confirm these details officially.

More about the Luxeed V9

The Luxeed V9 is based on Chery’s modular E0X-L platform and will showcase Huawei’s latest safety and driver-assistance technologies.

The Luxeed V9 minivan is based on Chery’s modular E0X-L architecture, which allows for a stretched wheelbase and a body length of over 5.3 meters.

The Luxeed V9 will reportedly feature a Huawei-developed powertrain and headlamp technology. The minivan is further expected to offer large passenger-side displays, a spacious onboard refrigerator, an oxygen concentrator, and a new 192-line LiDAR system. Expected interior highlights include two independent second-row seats with a zero-gravity function, alongside an electrically operated pop-up and soft-close front trunk.

The Luxeed V9 will be built around an 800V high-voltage electrical architecture and will adopt Huawei’s Qiankun Advanced Driving System (ADS), with the platform claimed to be ready for Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities. The model is expected to be offered in both pure EV and EREV versions, with CATL supplying battery packs for both powertrain options.

