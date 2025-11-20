5 most affordable middleweight motorcycles from 5 brands you can buy in 2025

The middleweight motorcycle market in India is steadily growing with an increasing number of models available every year from the likes of Triumph, Kawasaki, Royal Enfield and more. This is among the most compelling categories for riders looking for a step up in performance without sacrificing much of everyday practicality. Positioned between the ₹3-10 lakh range, these motorcycles span a broad range of segments with varying levels of equipment. If you are interested in a new middleweight motorcycle, here are five of the most accessible options from five different brands in India:

1 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: ₹ 3.05 lakh Engine 452 cc View Offers View More Details At ₹3.05 lakh, the Himalayan 450 is the most affordable middleweight ADV in India, succeeding the Himalayan 411 with new bodywork, chassis and a revamped tech suite. Powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, it makes 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The motorcycle is underpinned by a twin-spar tubular frame held up by 43 mm USD forks and a rear monoshock with 200 mm of travel at both ends. The adventure tourer rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch wire-spoked wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres.

2 BSA Gold Star: ₹ 3.10 lakh Engine 652 cc View Offers View More Details The BSA Gold Star 650 is the most affordable middleweight cruiser, priced at ₹3.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The iconic cruiser was originally sold between 1938-63 and has been revived under the Classic Legends banner. Powered by a 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, one of the biggest of its kind on our shores, it makes 45 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Gold Star is underpinned by 41 mm telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload. It rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire spoke rims fitted with a 320 mm floating disc at the front and 255 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard.

3 Kawasaki Ninja 500: ₹ 5.66 lakh Engine 451 cc View Offers View More Details The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 is the most affordable middleweight sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer, priced at ₹5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned above the Ninja 300 and competes against the likes of the Aprilia RS 457. Powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox, it makes 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is held within a trellis frame with 41 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged rear shock with spring preload adjustability. The sports bike rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with a semi-floating single 310 mm front disc and a 220 mm single rear disc with dual-channel ABS.

4 Honda NX500: ₹ 6.33 lakh Engine 471 cc View Offers View More Details The Honda NX500 is another middleweight ADV priced from ₹6.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADV stands tall with Showa 41 mm Big Piston USD fork and a monoshock with five-step preload adjustment. It rides on 19/17-inch alloy wheel combo fitted with dual 296 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc. Its 5-inch TFT console offers Bluetooth connectivity with navigation and media controls, in addition to all-LED lighting and traction control. The NX500 is powered by a 471 cc twin that delivers 46.9 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

5 Triumph Trident 660: ₹ 8.99 lakh Engine 660 cc View Offers View More Details Priced from ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Triumph Trident 660 is the entry-level three-cylinder motorcycle from the British brand. With the 2025 update, it comes with several premium features as standard, including a bidirectional quickshifter, riding modes, and cruise control. The middleweight naked is powered by a liquid-cooled inline-three cylinder engine that makes 81 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. It comes with a TFT-LCD hybrid display with Bluetooth-based connectivity and is underpinned by a tubular steel perimeter frame. This is held up by Showa 41 mm USD separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks at the front and a Showa monoshock with pre-load adjustability. The Trident 660 rides on 17-inch alloys fitted with twin 310 mm front discs and a single 255 mm fixed rear disc with lean-sensitive ABS.

