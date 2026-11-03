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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2027 Honda Cbr1000rr R Fireblade Revealed At Eicma 2026; Gets Chassis And Engine Upgrades

EICMA 2026: 2027 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade unveiled; SP & HRC Works also showcased

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 03 Nov 2026, 11:59 am
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  • Honda has extensively reworked its flagship Fireblade for 2027, adding revised chassis technology, a new intake system and an HRC Works Edition.

2027 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
The 2027 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade range receives extensive mechanical and chassis updates.
2027 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
The 2027 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade range receives extensive mechanical and chassis updates.
Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP
EMI starting at just
₹46,200/ month
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Honda has unveiled the 2027 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade range at EICMA 2026 in Milan, introducing extensive mechanical and structural changes to its flagship superbike. The updated range comprises three versions, including the new Fireblade HRC Works Edition, developed as a homologation model for the World Superbike Championship.

Honda has mentioned that the new Fireblade range will reach global markets in 2027. Availability in individual markets will be confirmed later.

Three models in the 2027 range

The updated line-up includes the standard CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, the Fireblade SP and the new HRC Works Edition. Honda says close to 75 per cent of the motorcycle's components have been redesigned, with changes intended to improve its behaviour on the track as well as its usability on public roads.

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Revised frame and swingarm

The motorcycle gets a new aluminium twin-tube frame that weighs 440 g less than its predecessor. Honda has reduced lateral rigidity by 20 per cent while retaining torsional rigidity, a change intended to improve cornering response and stability while accelerating.

The redesigned swingarm features changes to its wall thickness and pivot dimensions, aimed at providing better feedback from the rear tyre. A titanium fuel tank is now standard across all three versions. The SP variant gets an exposed, hand-finished surface on the tank.

Engine and throttle changes

Power comes from the existing 999cc inline-four engine, now paired with a two-stage variable-length intake funnel system. This is the first time Honda has used the technology on a mass-produced motorcycle. The system changes the intake length beyond 11,750 rpm, with the aim of improving performance at lower and middle engine speeds while retaining top-end output.

Honda has also revised the throttle-by-wire system to make acceleration response more consistent and transitions between acceleration and deceleration smoother.

HRC Works Edition gets track hardware

The HRC Works Edition is the most track-focused version in the new range. Its equipment includes carbon-fibre winglets, a carbon front fender, mechanical Ohlins suspension and Brembo Hypure Sport brakes. Honda will also offer racing components such as a dedicated ECU, a bottom-neutral shift system, and specialised swingarm and steering hardware.

The 2027 range also incorporates elements derived from recycled and renewable sources. These include a plant-based DURABIO windscreen, recycled-plastic body components and a chemically recycled acrylic Honda Wing emblem.

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First Published Date: 03 Nov 2026, 11:59 am IST
TAGS: honda cbr1000rr r fireblade honda cbr1000rr r fireblade

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