CBR1000RR-R SP
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Front Left View
1/15
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Left View
2/15
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Rear Left View
3/15
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Rear Right View
4/15
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Rear View
5/15
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Right View
View all Images
6/15

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP STD

34.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Key Specs
Engine999.9 cc
View all CBR1000RR-R SP specs and features

CBR1000RR-R SP STD

CBR1000RR-R SP STD Prices

The CBR1000RR-R SP STD, is listed at ₹34.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CBR1000RR-R SP STD Mileage

All variants of the CBR1000RR-R SP offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CBR1000RR-R SP STD Colours

The CBR1000RR-R SP STD is available in 1 colour option: Grand Prix Red.

CBR1000RR-R SP STD Engine and Transmission

The CBR1000RR-R SP STD is powered by a 999.9 cc engine.

CBR1000RR-R SP STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CBR1000RR-R SP's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW M 1000 R priced between ₹33 Lakhs - 38 Lakhs or the BMW S 1000 RR priced between ₹23.25 Lakhs - 28.9 Lakhs.

CBR1000RR-R SP STD Specs & Features

The CBR1000RR-R SP STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Projector Headlights.

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP STD Price

CBR1000RR-R SP STD

₹34.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,18,331
RTO
2,49,466
Insurance
66,777
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,34,574
EMI@73,822/mo
Close

Honda CBR1000RR-R SP STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
16.5 L
Length
2105 mm
Ground Clearance
115 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-200/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
48.5 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 12000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
999.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 16-Valves, Inline-Four DOHC, Liquid-Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
16
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Ohlins NPX (SV) S-EC 3.0 with electronic preload, compression and rebound adjustments
Rear Suspension
Ohlins TTX36 (SV) S-EC 3.0 shock absorber with Pro-Link and electronic adjustments for preload compression and rebound

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Electronic Steering Damper
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 2 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda CBR1000RR-R SP STD EMI
EMI66,440 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
30,91,116
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
30,91,116
Interest Amount
8,95,292
Payable Amount
39,86,408

view all specs and features

