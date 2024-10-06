HT Auto
BMW F900 GS Adventure Right Side View
1/1

BMW F900 GS Adventure Specifications

BMW F900 GS Adventure starting price is Rs. 14,75,000 in India. BMW F900 GS Adventure is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 895 cc engine.
14.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure Specs

BMW F900 GS Adventure comes with 895 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of F900 GS Adventure starts at Rs. 14.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BMW F900 GS Adventure ...Read More

BMW F900 GS Adventure Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Standard
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
23 L
Length
2300 mm
Height
1437 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Saddle Height
875 mm
Width
939 mm
ABS
Dual Channel ABS
Wheel Size
Front :-21 inch,Rear :-17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
305 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 - R21, Rear :-150/70 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
205 kmph
Max Power
103.25 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
895 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Water Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Bore
86 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type Frame
Front Suspension
USD Forks
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Riding Modes
Rain and Road
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
6.5" TFT Cluster, Heated Grips, Adjustable Gearshift and Footbrake Levers
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 9 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

F900 GS Specs
Hayabusa Specs
View upcoming Bikes
Multistrada 950 Specs
Tiger 900 Specs
BMW News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 5: Citroen & Jeep festive offers, TVS Radeon gets new variant
6 Oct 2024
The BMW Group India reported its best-ever year to date car sales figures, with a 10 per cent increase over the same period last year. The group attributes its sales to strong EV demand and popular long wheelbase sedan models.
BMW Group India reports record year to date sales in 2024 with 10 per cent growth
5 Oct 2024
2024 Nissan Magnite launched in India with cosmetic updates and feature additions.
Auto recap, Oct 4: Nissan Magnite, Tata Punch Camo launched and more
5 Oct 2024
The BMW CE 02 gets a minimal and sleek design with a simple construction and reduced bodywork.
BMW CE 02, an electric two wheeler that costs 4.5 lakh: Here is what it offers
3 Oct 2024
BMW CE 02 comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.5 lakh
BMW CE 02 first impressions: A pricey plaything for grownups
2 Oct 2024
View all
  News

BMW F900 GS Adventure Variants & Price List

BMW F900 GS Adventure price starts at ₹ 14.75 Lakhs .

Standard
14.75 Lakhs*
895 cc
103 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

