HT Auto

BMW F900 GS Adventure Standard

BMW F900 GS Adventure Right Side View
1/1
16.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW F900 GS Adventure Key Specs
Engine895 cc
Power103.25 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Max Speed205 kmph
View all F900 GS Adventure specs and features

F900 GS Adventure Standard Latest Updates

F900 GS Adventure falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of F900 GS Adventure Standard (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.48 Lakhs.

  • Fuel Capacity: 23 L
  • Length: 2300 mm
  • Max Power: 103.25 bhp @ 8500 rpm
    • ...Read More

    BMW F900 GS Adventure Standard Price

    Standard
    ₹16.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    895 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,75,000
    RTO
    1,26,000
    Insurance
    46,936
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,47,936
    EMI@35,421/mo
    BMW F900 GS Adventure Standard Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    23 L
    Length
    2300 mm
    Height
    1437 mm
    Kerb Weight
    209 kg
    Saddle Height
    875 mm
    Width
    939 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel ABS
    Wheel Size
    Front :-21 inch,Rear :-17 inch
    Front Brake Diameter
    305 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90 - R21, Rear :-150/70 - R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    265 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Speed
    205 kmph
    Max Power
    103.25 bhp @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    77 mm
    Max Torque
    93 Nm @ 6750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    895 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Clutch
    Assist And Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Water Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Electric Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    BS6 Phase 2
    Bore
    86 mm
    Chassis
    Bridge-type Frame
    Front Suspension
    USD Forks
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock
    Riding Modes
    Rain and Road
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    No
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    6.5" TFT Cluster, Heated Grips, Adjustable Gearshift and Footbrake Levers
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V / 9 Ah
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    BMW F900 GS Adventure Standard EMI
    EMI31,879 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    14,83,142
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    14,83,142
    Interest Amount
    4,29,568
    Payable Amount
    19,12,710

    BMW F900 GS Adventure Alternatives

    BMW F900 GS

    BMW F900 GS Standard

    13.75 Lakhs
    F900 GS AdventurevsF900 GS
    Suzuki Hayabusa

    Suzuki Hayabusa STD BS6

    16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs
    F900 GS AdventurevsHayabusa
    Ducati Multistrada 950

    Ducati Multistrada 950 S

    15.49 Lakhs
    F900 GS AdventurevsMultistrada 950
    Triumph Tiger 900

    Triumph Tiger 900 GT

    13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
    F900 GS AdventurevsTiger 900
    BMW F 850 GS

    BMW F 850 GS Pro

    12.95 Lakhs Onwards
    F900 GS AdventurevsF 850 GS

