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MOTO GUZZI V85 TT Nero Etna Colour

₹15.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹31226
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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V85 TT Nero Etna Colour

Nero Etna
Rosso Uluru
Giallo Mojave
Nero etna

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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Images

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