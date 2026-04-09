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Moto Guzzi V85 TT vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V85 tt Tiger 900
BrandMoto GuzziTriumph
Price₹ 15.4 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc888 cc
Power76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS108 PS PS

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V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L20 L
Saddle Height
828 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
165 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
76 PS @ 7500 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 5000 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
High strength steel tubular frame-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preloadMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Upside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preloadMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,21,42215,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
15,40,00014,40,000
RTO
1,35,2001,15,200
Insurance
46,22240,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,00034,296

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