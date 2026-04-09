In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V85 tt
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Moto Guzzi
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|108 PS PS