HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 5 Upcoming Motorcycle Launches In December 2023

5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023

2023 has undoubtedly been one of the most eventful for motorcycle enthusiasts in India with plenty of new launches throughout the year. But the fun isn’t over yet with December set to get exciting with multiple launches planned. From full-faired offerings to adventure motorcycles, there’s something for everyone this month.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2023, 19:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Upcoming motorcycles December 2023
From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
Upcoming motorcycles December 2023
From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December

We’ve put together the most exciting motorcycle launches that we can’t wait for in December 2023.

Also Read : 5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 450
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator gets a long-stroke 451 cc parallel-twin motor and will see the iconic nameplate make a comeback
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 450
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator gets a long-stroke 451 cc parallel-twin motor and will see the iconic nameplate make a comeback

1. Kawasaki Eliminator 450

The Eliminator nameplate is all set to make a comeback to India with Kawasaki ready to introduce the Eliminator 450 later this month. The bike made its global debut earlier this year and gets the quintessential cruiser design with modern touches, while power will come from a 451 cc parallel-twin motor. The new Eliminator will debut at the India Bike Week 2023 scheduled on December 8-9, 2023.

Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order
Aprilia RS 457
The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order

2. Aprilia RS 457

The Aprilia RS 457 full-faired sportbike will be showcased at IBW 2023. Aprilia’s first made-in-India motorcycle holds a lot of promise, especially with its 457 cc parallel-twin motor churning out 47 bhp. Aprilia India could go a step further and announce prices at the motorcycle festival while also beginning to accept bookings.

Triumph Tiger 900
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 arrive with subtle improvements over the older version
Triumph Tiger 900
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 arrive with subtle improvements over the older version

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
₹ 1.35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
₹ 1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha R7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha R7
₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Nmax 155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155
₹ 1.30 - 1.37 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Aprilia Rs 457 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Aprilia RS 457
₹ 4 - 5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Triumph Tiger 900 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 900
₹ 13.70 - 15.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

3. 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro

The updated Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro could also be unveiled at IBW 2023. The 2024 Tiger 900 range gets subtle upgrades to the powertrain for improvements in power and torque, along with a new TFT instrument console and more. Expect prices to start from 14 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Also on display will be Triumph’s new single-cylinder 400 twins.

Yamaha R3
The new Yamaha R3 makes a return in a completely new avatar with an updated 321 cc parallel-twin engine
Yamaha R3
The new Yamaha R3 makes a return in a completely new avatar with an updated 321 cc parallel-twin engine

4. Yamaha R3

Making a grand comeback to India will be the all-new Yamaha R3 on December 15, 2023. The motorcycle is all set to come here in a new generation and a completely new avatar over its predecessor. Power will come from the 321 cc parallel-twin motor and prices are expected to start around 4 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha MT-03
The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3 and will arrive alongside its full-faired sibling
Yamaha MT-03
The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3 and will arrive alongside its full-faired sibling

5. Yamaha MT-03

Coming to India for the first time will be the Yamaha MT-03, the naked version based on the R3. Both bikes share the same 321 cc twin-cylinder engine but get the alien-face design language borrowed from Yamaha’s bigger streetfighter range. The MT-03 is expected to be priced from 3.70 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Special Mentions:

India Bike Week
India Bike Week 2023 will be held between December 8-9, in Goa
India Bike Week
India Bike Week 2023 will be held between December 8-9, in Goa

1. IBW 2023

Motorcycle enthusiasts have Asia’s largest biking festival to look forward to on December 8-9, 2023. To be held at Vagator, Goa, India Bike Week 2023 will see a host of new motorcycle launches, events, music concerts and more.

TVS Ronin custom built
TVS could make some special announcements at MotoSoul 2023
TVS Ronin custom built
TVS could make some special announcements at MotoSoul 2023

2. TVS MotoSoul

TVS Motor Company is also set to bring its biking and music festival MotoSoul to Goa on December 8-9. The event will be a celebration of the brand TVS and its two-wheelers, while owners can help themselves to some good food, participate in exciting events and groove to some foot-tapping music. Fun fact, IBW and MotoSoul venues are not too far from each other.

First Published Date: 03 Dec 2023, 19:41 PM IST
TAGS: go Tiger 900 Kawasaki GT Kawasaki Eliminator 450 upcoming motorcycles 2023 Aprilia RS 457 Yamaha R3 Yamaha MT03 Triumph Tiger 900 India Bike Week 2023 TVS MotoSoul 2023

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
56% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 799
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.