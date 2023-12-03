5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023

2023 has undoubtedly been one of the most eventful for motorcycle enthusiasts in India with plenty of new launches throughout the year. But the fun isn’t over yet with December set to get exciting with multiple launches planned. From full-faired offerings to adventure motorcycles, there’s something for everyone this month.

We’ve put together the most exciting motorcycle launches that we can’t wait for in December 2023.

The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator gets a long-stroke 451 cc parallel-twin motor and will see the iconic nameplate make a comeback

1. Kawasaki Eliminator 450

The Eliminator nameplate is all set to make a comeback to India with Kawasaki ready to introduce the Eliminator 450 later this month. The bike made its global debut earlier this year and gets the quintessential cruiser design with modern touches, while power will come from a 451 cc parallel-twin motor. The new Eliminator will debut at the India Bike Week 2023 scheduled on December 8-9, 2023.

The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order

2. Aprilia RS 457

The Aprilia RS 457 full-faired sportbike will be showcased at IBW 2023. Aprilia’s first made-in-India motorcycle holds a lot of promise, especially with its 457 cc parallel-twin motor churning out 47 bhp. Aprilia India could go a step further and announce prices at the motorcycle festival while also beginning to accept bookings.

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 arrive with subtle improvements over the older version

3. 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro

The updated Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro could also be unveiled at IBW 2023. The 2024 Tiger 900 range gets subtle upgrades to the powertrain for improvements in power and torque, along with a new TFT instrument console and more. Expect prices to start from ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Also on display will be Triumph’s new single-cylinder 400 twins.

The new Yamaha R3 makes a return in a completely new avatar with an updated 321 cc parallel-twin engine

4. Yamaha R3

Making a grand comeback to India will be the all-new Yamaha R3 on December 15, 2023. The motorcycle is all set to come here in a new generation and a completely new avatar over its predecessor. Power will come from the 321 cc parallel-twin motor and prices are expected to start around ₹4 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3 and will arrive alongside its full-faired sibling

5. Yamaha MT-03

Coming to India for the first time will be the Yamaha MT-03, the naked version based on the R3. Both bikes share the same 321 cc twin-cylinder engine but get the alien-face design language borrowed from Yamaha’s bigger streetfighter range. The MT-03 is expected to be priced from ₹3.70 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Special Mentions:

India Bike Week 2023 will be held between December 8-9, in Goa

1. IBW 2023

Motorcycle enthusiasts have Asia’s largest biking festival to look forward to on December 8-9, 2023. To be held at Vagator, Goa, India Bike Week 2023 will see a host of new motorcycle launches, events, music concerts and more.

TVS could make some special announcements at MotoSoul 2023

2. TVS MotoSoul

TVS Motor Company is also set to bring its biking and music festival MotoSoul to Goa on December 8-9. The event will be a celebration of the brand TVS and its two-wheelers, while owners can help themselves to some good food, participate in exciting events and groove to some foot-tapping music. Fun fact, IBW and MotoSoul venues are not too far from each other.

