5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023

It’s the last month of the calendar year and we are all set to get some exciting launches in the market, especially in the electric mobility space. From new variants to special editions and a new brand identity, electric two-wheeler makers have plenty of new offerings lined up, making sure December 2023 will be a busy month for us.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 18:43 PM
Upcoming electric scooters December 2023
From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
Upcoming electric scooters December 2023
From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches

We bring together all the major upcoming electric scooter launches that you can look forward to in December.

Bajaj Chetak Urbane

Kickstarting this month has been Bajaj Auto with the updated Chetak Urbane. The new base variant gets a revised range, drum brakes, and a single Eco riding mode. It also gets a more affordable price tag starting at 1.15 lakh, going up to 1.21 (all prices, ex-showroom) for the Tecpac with more connectivity options, electronic aids and an additional riding mode. Expect the Bajaj Chetak Premium to be updated soon as well.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh

Ather 450 Apex

Ather Energy has announced its plans to launch the 450 Apex soon. The new offering promises to be the fastest iteration of the 450X with impressive acceleration and performance numbers. We wait to see how the new scooter will shape in terms of the hardware and will the upgrades come at a significant premium.

Simple Dot One

Simple Energy may be slow in delivering its maiden electric scooter but that hasn’t stopped the company from announcing its second electric offering. The Simple Dot One is expected to be the start-up’s most accessible model and is likely to share the underpinnings with the One. More details on the Dot One will be available in the coming days.

4. Kinetic Green electric scooter

Kinetic Green is all set to introduce a new electric scooter on December 11, which will mark a new chapter for the company. While details are scarce about the new e-scooter, the company promises to announce a new brand identity with the upcoming model, making it all that special. More details on Kinetic Green’s upcoming electric scooter will be available soon.

5. Gogoro Crossover

Taiwanese electric mobility company Gogoro is all set to bring its first electric offering to the Indian market in the form of the Crossover e-scooter. Making its debut earlier this year, the Gogoro Crossover is a rugged little offering that packs several off-road friendly components that aid in tackling rough terrain easily. Gogoro has not confirmed if it will be making any changes to the e-scooter for the Indian market but we do know that the model will be made in India and is being targeted at B2B users, due to its versatility.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2023, 18:43 PM IST
TAGS: Chetak Simple Energy Bajaj Ather Energy Electric Scooters Upcoming Two Wheeler Launches Gogoro Crossover Kinetic Green Ather 450 Apex Bajaj Chetak Simple Dot One

