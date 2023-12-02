HT Auto
2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh

Bajaj Auto has silently introduced the 2024 Chetak Urbane in the market, updating its maiden electric scooter for the new year. The new Bajaj Chetak Urbane is priced at 1.15 lakh for the standard version, while the more feature-laden ‘Tecpac’ will set you back by 1.21 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The new Chetak Urbane is being sold alongside the top-spec Premium variant.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 02 Dec 2023, 12:00 PM
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane gets the same design as the older model but there are upgrades to the internals. Notably, the electric scooter now claims a range of 113 km on a single charge, as against 108 km on the current model. That said, the 113 km range is IDC certified, while the 108 km claimed range was said to be for the real world (IDC rating - 126 km). Both versions get the same 2.9 kWh battery pack.

On the feature front, the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane uses the same LCD console as the Premium variant. Of the two trims on offer, the Standard trim gets a top speed of 63 kmph and only gets the ‘Eco’ ride mode with limited app connectivity. Meanwhile, the new Tecpac adds more features including a Sports mode, a higher top speed of 73 kmph, reverse mode, Hill Hold, and a full connectivity suite via the smartphone app. Notably, the Chetak Urbane gets drum brakes at either end as standard.

The Chetak Urbane gets the off-board 650-watt charger, while the Premium variant gets the 800-watt onboard charger. This has also increased the charging time to 4 hours 50 minutes, as against 3 hours 50 minutes on the Premium variant.

The new Bajaj Chetak Urbane is significantly cheaper and the updates come across as a mix of improvements and cost-reduction. We expect Bajaj to update the Chetak Premium in a few days to bring the more expensive variant up to speed with the Urbane. The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter competes against the Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and the like in the segment.

