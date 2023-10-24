Bajaj Chetak gets a discount in Karnataka & Tamil Nadu. Check out the special festive price

Bajaj Auto has rolled out a special price for the Chetak electric scooter this festive season for the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Potential customers can now bring the Bajaj Chetak for a rather delectable price of ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The special festive price is valid until stocks last. The latest discount makes the Chetak even more affordable when compared to the previous festive price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) announced in August this year.

The latest update makes the Bajaj Chetak substantially cheaper than the Ather 450S, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and the like in the segment. In comparison, the electric scooter’s listed price post the FAME II subsidy revision was ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The latest price drop brings healthy savings of ₹29,000. Bajaj has not confirmed if it plans to roll out the special festive price in other cities too.

The Bajaj Chetak gets an all-metal body, LED headlamp with a DRL, alloy wheels, and a range of 108 km (ARAI)

In terms of specifications, the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter gets a 2.9 kWh battery pack while power comes from a PMS electric motor tuned for 4.2 kW (5.3 bhp) and 20 Nm of peak torque. The model promises an ARAI-certified range of 108 km on a single charge, while the true range is 90 km. The e-scooter can be fully charged in five hours via slow charging. It does not get fast charging, even as an option.

Some of the USPs of the Bajaj Chetak include an all-metal construction, which has been a first in the e-scooter segment. The model also gets an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, IP67 water resistance rating, and more. That said, the e-scooter continues to miss out on some of the fancier features that its rivals provide. The latest offer though makes the Chetak a highly promising proposition, bringing the price close to its launch price first announced in January 2020. If you were planning to bring a new e-scooter home this festive season, the Chetak is worth considering at this price.

