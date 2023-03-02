2023 Bajaj Chetak launched with cosmetic & feature upgrades at 1.52 lakh

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 Chetak electric scooter in the country with a host of features and cosmetic enhancements, as well as more range. The 2023 Bajaj Chetak not only benefits from visual changes but the company says it also has a more streamlined supply chain in a bid to boost production. The new Bajaj Chetak retails at ₹1.52 lakh and will be sold alongside the existing version that’s now priced at ₹1.22 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak gets no design changes but subtle styling revisions. The electric scooter is now available in three new colours - Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black. The 2023 edition also gets a larger, all-colour LCD digital console, which promises better clarity than the existing version. It’s still a round unit though. The e-scooter also sports a premium two-toned seat, body-coloured rear view mirrors, a satin black grab rail and matching pillion footrest castings. Furthermore, the headlamp casing, indicators and central trim elements are now finished in Charcoal Black, giving a refreshed look to the model.

Bajaj has also updated the 2023 Chetak to offer more range. The electric scooter now promises 108 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge as against 90 km (IDC as per AIS 040). However, the company says that the true range now stands at 90 km on a single charge. The battery size remains the same at 2.88 kWh. Power comes from the same 4.2 kW (5.3 bhp) PMS motor that develops 20 Nm of peak torque.

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak gets a new all-colour LCD console that offers more clarity than before

Speaking about the updated Chetak, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, said, “Building on the robust work done on our EV supply chain, we have surely and firmly commenced the scale-up phase. The Chetak’s premium and reliable image will be further strengthened by the new premium 2023 Edition. The new colours, the striking new display console and other exquisitely crafted features reinforce Chetak’s position as the most aspired electric scooter. The rapid progress of various supply chain initiatives and a secure outlook allows us to expand our network, ensure availability across it, and strengthen our product portfolio to cover different segments and price points. This positions us very well to harness the opportunity unfolding for EVs."

On the production side, Bajaj Auto says it has restructured the supply chain model with several development programs with key vendors. This will help the company ensure over 10,000 units of the electric scooter are produced every month while also reducing the overall cost of the vehicle.

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak continues to sport an all-metal body and will get an onboard charger, which can fully charge the battery in about four hours. The electric scooter does not come with a fast charging option. Bookings for the 2023 Chetak begin now while deliveries will commence from April onwards. The company is retailing the e-scooter out of 60 cities and aims to expand its presence to over 100 stores across 85 cities by the end of March this year. This comprises about 40 Chetak experience centres so far, which also include service centres.

