Bajaj Chetak price revised. Check out the new price

Bajaj Auto has announced that its Chetak electric scooter will now start at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Bangalore). It is important to note that this price is valid for a short time. The Chetak is the only electric two-wheeler that Bajaj is currently selling in the Indian market. The main rivals of the Chetak are the TVS iQube, Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM
Bajaj Chetak comes with IP67 water resistance.
Bajaj Chetak comes with IP67 water resistance.

Bajaj Chetak is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 90 km in Eco mode and 80 km in Sports mode. The scooter uses a 230V portable charger that can be used with 5A household sockets.

The electric motor is a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that can produce a max torque output of 20 Nm at 1,950 rpm. The transmission on duty is a single-speed constant mesh gearbox that drives the rear wheel.

Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj has made Chetak's body out of steel. It comes with all LED lighting and the Daytime Running Lamp in the front is shaped like a horseshoe. Apart from the two riding modes, there is also a reverse mode. Chetak also comes with Hill Hold Assist and Roll-over detection. There is also a USB charger and keyless operation with a smart key.

Differences between Bajaj Chetak and Chetak Premium Edition: Explained

There is also 4G connectivity with Over-the-air updates and the My Chetak Application which is available on Android as well as iOS. The switch gear is backlit and soft touch. The underseat storage measures 18 litres whereas the glovebox storage is rated for 4 litres.

Then there is the Chetak Premium Edition which adds features such as a coloured LCD instrument cluster, body-coloured rear view mirrors, a dual-tone seat, decal branding on the wheel rims and the pillion footrest and grab handle are finished in charcoal black trim.

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Chetak Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters Electric vehicles EVs

