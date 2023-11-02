Moto Guzzi V85 TT on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 17.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Moto Guzzi V85 TT on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 17.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Moto Guzzi V85 TT dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Moto Guzzi V85 TT on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Moto Guzzi V85 TT is mainly compared to Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Ducati Multistrada 950 which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and CFMoto MT800 starting at Rs. 13 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD ₹ 17.21 Lakhs