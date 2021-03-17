The iconic Italian motorcycle brand Moto Guzzi marked its centenary on March 15, 2021. The "Società Anonima Moto Guzzi" company was established on March 15th, 1921.

It is a part of the auto giant Piaggio Group which is also based out of Italy. The 100th anniversary of the brand comes at a time when it is enjoying fresh new success with the latest products. The company has also recently updated its entire range for 2021. The complete product portfolio of Moto Guzzi has been tweaked with state-of-the-art technical features and electronic rider aids.

(Also Read: 2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer and V9 Bobber break cover)

"The Moto Guzzi centenary is a proud moment both for the Piaggio Group, which was joined by the Eagle brand in 2004, and for Italian industry as a whole, not just the motorcycling sector. A capacity for innovation, boldness in moving ahead of the times, a competitive spirit, love for the product and meticulous attention to production quality are the skills that over the years Moto Guzzi has combined with its unique relationship with the local community," says Piaggio Group Chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno.

Over the last 100 years, the company has been victorious in a number of racing championships on racing circuits around the world. Moto Guzzi has managed to clinch an impressive 14 World Championship Titles to date. Other than its racing history, Moto Guzzi made a dent in the world of automobiles as it was the motorbike of the speed record, the police force and the army, the symbol of growth of a country, and more. Recently, police forces in Berlin and many other European cities have also opted for Moto Guzzi bikes. In addition, Moto Guzzi is also the motorcycle of the Corazzieri, the elite corps that escorts the Italian President.

(Also Read: 2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT breaks cover: All you need to know)

"Ever since 1921, every Moto Guzzi bike that has gone out into the world has been built at the Mandello factory, the place where the company was set up exactly one hundred years ago. All this will continue through its second century of history. Moto Guzzi is an example of all-Italian excellence," added Colaninno.



