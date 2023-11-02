Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure tourer unveiled ahead of EICMA 2023 debut

Moto Guzzi has taken the wraps off the Stelvio adventure tourer ahead of its global debut at EICMA next month. The Stelvio makes a comeback to the Moto Guzzi family in an all-new avatar after the previous version was discontinued due to poor sales. The motorcycle now returns as a large displacement ADV, in keeping with market demands.

The Moto Guzzi Stelvio is based on the V100 Mandello platform and appears to be a road-biased tourer. The design language is identical to the V100 Mandello albeit with a beefed-up design. The fairing sits taller with the long travel suspension with 46 mm USD front forks with 170 mm travel, while the rear gets a monoshock unit, both are fully adjustable. Named after the iconic Stelvio pass in Italy, the motorcycle gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with dual-purpose tubeless tyres.

Also Read : BMW R 1300 GS unveiled globally, is brand's new flagship ADV

The Moto Guzzi Stelvio is powered by the V-twin “Compact Block” engine tuned for 113 bhp and 105 Nm

Power comes from the 1,042 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin “Compact Block" engine tuned for 113 bhp at 8,700 rpm and 105 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a host of electronic aids including cornering ABS, traction control, all-LED lighting, five riding modes and Moto Guzzi’s PFF (Piaggio Fast Forward) Rider Assistance Solution that brings 4D imaging radar technology, which brings rider assistance features like collision detection, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. All the features can be controlled via the five-inch TFT screen.

The Stelvio comes with a 21-litre fuel tank, which Moto Guzzi says brings a 400 km range on the tourer. The company is also offering a 52-litre top case and side bags as part of the options list. Details on the pricing and availability will be announced at EICMA. Moto Guzzi motorcycles are available in India via Piaggio Group’s Motoplex dealerships and there’s a chance the Stelvio could make its way to the market in the future.

First Published Date: