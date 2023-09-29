HT Auto
BMW R 1300 GS unveiled globally, is brand's new flagship ADV

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its new flagship adventure tourer motorcycle in the global market. It is the much-awaited R 1300 GS adventure tourer motorcycle. With the new motorcycles comes an all-new design language and several mechanical upgrades. The R 1300 GS will be offered in four variants - Basic, Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM
BMW R 1300 GS
As the name suggests, the new motorcycle is powered by a 1300 cc, two-cylinder boxer engine that puts out 143 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This makes it the most powerful boxer engine that BMW has ever used in a production motorcycle and it is lighter than before as well.

The suspension setup and the chassis on the R 1300 GS are all-new. Overall, BMW was able to save 12 kg when compared to the previous version. The motorcycle comes standard with four riding modes. There are ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ for adapting to different road conditions, the ‘Eco’ mode helps in maximising fuel efficiency and there is an additional ‘Enduro’ mode that is made specifically for off-road riding. The rider can also opt for additional ‘Pro’ modes.

BMW Motorrad is now offering Full Integral ABS Pro, Engine drag torque control, dynamic brake assist, ride-off assistant, Dynamic Traction Control, Dynamic Cruise Control, USB socket and an additional 12 V among others as standard.

The rider can get Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning and Lane Change Warning as optional equipment with the R 1300 GS. The heated grips are now standard but the rider will need to pay extra for a heated seat. BMW Motorrad is offering a wide range of seats with different seat heights to suit different riders and there is a handlebar riser as well on offer that increases the handlebar height by 30 mm.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW BMW Motorrad Adventure tourers R 1300 GS

