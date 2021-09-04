2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT launched in India at 15.40 lakh

Piaggio has announced the launch of the new Moto Guzzi V85 TT in the Indian market. The bike has been priced at ₹15.40 lakh (ex-showroom), which is almost ₹3 lakh costlier when compared to the previous generation model. The new Moto Guzzi V85 TT meets the stringent BS 6 emission standards and also gets a host of new features.

The motorcycle comes with an 853 cc, transverse v-twin, two-valve engine that has been rated to churn out 75 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, which is slightly lower in comparison to the 79 bhp found on the previous model.

The motorcycle comes with an upside-down 41 mm hydraulic telescopic front fork featuring an adjustable extension and spring preload. The suspension duties at the rear have been done by a lateral mono-shock that also features an adjustable extension and spring preload. For braking the bike uses a Brembo four-piston calipers on the front wheel, and a two-piston caliper gripping a single 260 mm disc handle braking duties at the rear. The brakes function with a safety net of ABS.

The middleweight adventure bike from Moto Guzzi has a kerb weight of 230 kg and it can accommodate 23-litres of fuel at once. Some of the key electronics features on the bike include a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console, five riding modes, traction control, cruise control and ABS. The anti-lock braking system (ABS) and traction control system have different levels of intervention based on the selected mode. It also gets a full LED lighting package.

The Moto Guzzi V85TT is a middleweight adventure bike that competes in the same space as the Triumph Tiger 900.