Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD

17.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Key Specs
Engine853 cc
View all V85 TT specs and features

V85 TT STD Latest Updates

V85 TT falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of V85 TT STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 17.21 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 22.7 L
  • Max Power: 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
    • ...Read More

    Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD Price

    STD
    ₹17.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    853 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    15,40,000
    RTO
    1,35,200
    Insurance
    46,222
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    17,21,422
    EMI@37,000/mo
    Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    22.7 L
    Saddle Height
    828 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    260 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
    Stroke
    77 mm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain drive
    Displacement
    853 cc
    Engine Type
    Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Bore
    84 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    High strength steel tubular frame
    Rear Suspension
    Swingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preload
    Front Suspension
    Upside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preload
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD EMI
    EMI33,300 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,49,279
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,49,279
    Interest Amount
    4,48,724
    Payable Amount
    19,98,003

