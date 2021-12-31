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V85 TTPriceMileageSpecifications
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Front Left View
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Front Right View
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Front View
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Right View
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Engine View
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Front Break View
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Key Specs
Engine853 cc
View all V85 TT specs and features

V85 TT STD

V85 TT STD Prices

The V85 TT STD, is listed at ₹17.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

V85 TT STD Mileage

All variants of the V85 TT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

V85 TT STD Colours

The V85 TT STD is available in 3 colour options: Nero Etna, Rosso Uluru, Giallo Mojave.

V85 TT STD Engine and Transmission

The V85 TT STD is powered by a 853 cc engine.

V85 TT STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the V85 TT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Tiger 900 priced between ₹14.4 Lakhs - 16.15 Lakhs or the BMW F900 GS priced ₹14.85 Lakhs.

V85 TT STD Specs & Features

The V85 TT STD has Riding Modes, Pass Switch and Display.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD Price

V85 TT STD

₹17.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
15,40,000
RTO
1,35,200
Insurance
46,222
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,21,422
EMI@37,000/mo
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
22.7 L
Saddle Height
828 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
165 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
76 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain drive
Displacement
853 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
84 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
High strength steel tubular frame
Rear Suspension
Swingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preload
Front Suspension
Upside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preload

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD EMI
EMI33,300 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,49,279
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,49,279
Interest Amount
4,48,724
Payable Amount
19,98,003

Moto Guzzi V85 TT Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

14.4 - 16.15 Lakhs
+1
V85 TTvsTiger 900
BMW F900 GS

BMW F900 GS

14.85 Lakhs
V85 TTvsF900 GS
BMW F900 GS Adventure

BMW F900 GS Adventure

16.14 Lakhs
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Honda X-ADV

Honda X-ADV

13.51 Lakhs
V85 TTvsX-ADV
Honda XL750 Transalp

Honda XL750 Transalp

13.11 - 14.76 Lakhs
V85 TTvsXL750 Transalp
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 Lakhs
V85 TTvsHayabusa

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