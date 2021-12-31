|Engine
|853 cc
The V85 TT STD, is listed at ₹17.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the V85 TT offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The V85 TT STD is available in 3 colour options: Nero Etna, Rosso Uluru, Giallo Mojave.
The V85 TT STD is powered by a 853 cc engine.
In the V85 TT's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Tiger 900 priced between ₹14.4 Lakhs - 16.15 Lakhs or the BMW F900 GS priced ₹14.85 Lakhs.
The V85 TT STD has Riding Modes, Pass Switch and Display.