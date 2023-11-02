HT Auto
Moto Guzzi V85 TT On Road Price in Hyderabad

17.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
V85 TT Price in Hyderabad

Moto Guzzi V85 TT on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 17.37 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD₹ 17.37 Lakhs
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

STD
₹17.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
853 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,40,000
RTO
1,50,600
Insurance
46,222
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
17,36,822
EMI@37,331/mo
    Moto Guzzi V85 TT News

    The Moto Guzzi Stelvio brings the nameplate back in a brand new iteration as an adventure tourer
    Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure tourer unveiled ahead of EICMA 2023 debut
    2 Nov 2023
    2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT meets the Euro 5 emission norms.
    2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT launched in India at 15.40 lakh
    4 Sept 2021
    Moto Guzzi has managed to clinch an impressive 14 World Championship Titles to date.
    Moto Guzzi completes 100 years of operations
    9 Jun 2021
    2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT meets the Euro 5 emission norms.
    2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT breaks cover: All you need to know
    19 Jan 2021
    Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber now benefits from a new digital instrument cluster as well as full-LED light setup
    2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer and V9 Bobber break cover
    16 Jan 2021
