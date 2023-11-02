Moto Guzzi V85 TT on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 17.21 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Moto Guzzi V85 TT on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 17.21 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Moto Guzzi V85 TT dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers.
Moto Guzzi V85 TT on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Moto Guzzi V85 TT is mainly compared to Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Chennai, Ducati Multistrada 950 which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Chennai and CFMoto MT800 starting at Rs. 13 Lakhs in Chennai.
Variants On-Road Price Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD ₹ 17.21 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price