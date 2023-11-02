HT Auto
Moto Guzzi V85 TT On Road Price in Chennai

17.21 Lakhs*
Chennai
V85 TT Price in Chennai

Moto Guzzi V85 TT on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 17.21 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Moto Guzzi V85 TT STD₹ 17.21 Lakhs
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

STD
₹17.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
853 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,40,000
RTO
1,35,200
Insurance
46,222
On-Road Price in Chennai
17,21,422
Moto Guzzi V85 TT Alternatives

Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 - 17.7 Lakhs
Hayabusa Price in Chennai
Ducati Multistrada 950

Ducati Multistrada 950

15.49 Lakhs
Multistrada 950 Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
CFMoto MT800

CFMoto MT800

13 Lakhs Onwards
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

13.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
Tiger 900 Price in Chennai
BMW F 850 GS

BMW F 850 GS

12.95 Lakhs Onwards
F 850 GS Price in Chennai
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
CRF1100L Africa Twin Price in Chennai

Popular Moto Guzzi Bikes

    Moto Guzzi V85 TT News

    The Moto Guzzi Stelvio brings the nameplate back in a brand new iteration as an adventure tourer
    Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure tourer unveiled ahead of EICMA 2023 debut
    2 Nov 2023
    2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT meets the Euro 5 emission norms.
    2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT launched in India at 15.40 lakh
    4 Sept 2021
    Moto Guzzi has managed to clinch an impressive 14 World Championship Titles to date.
    Moto Guzzi completes 100 years of operations
    9 Jun 2021
    2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT meets the Euro 5 emission norms.
    2021 Moto Guzzi V85TT breaks cover: All you need to know
    19 Jan 2021
    Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber now benefits from a new digital instrument cluster as well as full-LED light setup
    2021 Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer and V9 Bobber break cover
    16 Jan 2021
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
