CFMoto 650GT vs CFMoto 650MT

In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or CFMoto 650MT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm62 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECUECU
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:111.3:1
Displacement
649.3 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooled2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,1985,93,327
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0005,29,000
RTO
44,72042,320
Insurance
22,47822,007
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,45912,752

    Latest News

    The teaser image hints that the 650GT BS 6 motorcycle may not go through any notable exterior tweaks.
    2021 CFMoto 650GT BS 6 teased ahead of India launch
    7 May 2021
    The 2024 CFMoto 450MT will be sold in a number of markets, overlapping with new-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan
    EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450MT ADV is the new Royal Enfield Himalayan rival from China
    15 Nov 2023
    The 2021 CFMoto NK650 features a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
    CFMoto starts deliveries of its BS 6-complaint 650 cc bikes in India
    23 Oct 2021
    2022 CFMoto 650 GT has also been introduced in new Nebula Black paint scheme which combines grey and matte black paint scheme.
    India-bound 2022 CFMoto 650 GT breaks cover: Key highlights
    9 Nov 2021
    The 2022 model comes covered in orange and blue with white graphics and a bold CFMoto logo on the side panels.
    2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
    29 Jan 2022
    Built around trellis frame, the 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
    CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster breaks cover: Top things to note
    19 Jan 2022
