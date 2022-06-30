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Leoncino 500PriceMileageSpecifications
Benelli Leoncino 500 Front Right View
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Brand Logo And Name View
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Engine View
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Exhaust View
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Front Break View
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Front Suspension View
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Red

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Key Specs
Engine500 cc
View all Leoncino 500 specs and features

Leoncino 500 Red

Leoncino 500 Red Prices

The Leoncino 500 Red, is listed at ₹6.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Leoncino 500 Red Mileage

All variants of the Leoncino 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Leoncino 500 Red Colours

The Leoncino 500 Red is available in 2 colour options: Red, Steel Grey.

Leoncino 500 Red Engine and Transmission

The Leoncino 500 Red is powered by a 500 cc engine.

Leoncino 500 Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Leoncino 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 priced between ₹4.01 Lakhs - 5.75 Lakhs or the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO priced between ₹4.29 Lakhs - 4.82 Lakhs.

Leoncino 500 Red Specs & Features

The Leoncino 500 Red has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and Projector Headlights.

Benelli Leoncino 500 Red Price

Leoncino 500 Red

₹6.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,60,000
RTO
44,800
Insurance
26,626
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,31,426
EMI@13,572/mo
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Benelli Leoncino 500 Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.7 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2160 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Height
1160 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
875 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :- 160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
170 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
500 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
In line 2 cylinders, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4 valves per cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
69 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Upside-down forks 50mm with rebound brake adjustable
Rear Suspension
Rear swing arm with lateral shock absorber with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic rebound brake adjustable

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Benelli Leoncino 500 Red EMI
EMI12,215 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,68,283
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,68,283
Interest Amount
1,64,594
Payable Amount
7,32,877

Benelli Leoncino 500 other Variants

Leoncino 500 Silver

₹6.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,60,000
RTO
44,800
Insurance
26,626
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,31,426
EMI@13,572/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Benelli Leoncino 500 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsShotgun 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsSEIEMMEZZO
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
+2
Leoncino 500vsSuper Meteor 650
Honda Rebel 500

Honda Rebel 500

5.49 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsRebel 500
Kawasaki Eliminator

Kawasaki Eliminator

5.62 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsEliminator
Keeway V302C

Keeway V302C

4.22 Lakhs
Leoncino 500vsV302C

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