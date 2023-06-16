HT Auto
Keeway SR 250 Specifications

Keeway SR 250 starting price is Rs. 1,49,000 in India. Keeway SR 250 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.49 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Keeway SR 250 Specs

Keeway SR 250 comes with 223 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SR 250 starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).

Keeway SR 250 Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14.2 Litres
Length
1890 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
16.22 PS @7500 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
223 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Instrument Console
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Keeway SR 250 News

The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
The Keeway Iskia 125 is a retro-styled offering that takes on the Vespa 125 and the likes in Europe
Keeway introduces Iskia 125 retro-styled scooter in Europe, to rival Vespa 125
16 Feb 2023
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
22 Dec 2022
Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
13 Oct 2022
