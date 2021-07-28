Saved Articles

Atumobile Atum Vader Specifications

Atumobile Atum Vader starting price is Rs. 1,08,500 in India. Atumobile Atum Vader is available in 3 variant
1.08 - 1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Atumobile Atum Vader Specs

Atumobile Atum Vader comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Atum Vader starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Atumobile Atum Vader sits in the Electric Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes

Atumobile Atum Vader Specifications and Features

X
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
227 mm
Length
2068 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm
Additional Storage
14 L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Height
1220 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
781 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
100 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
Max Power
3.5 kW
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
3 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
10.2 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Eco | Drive | Sport | Reverse, Charger Cut Off Sensor, Combination Switch, Brake Lever Cut Off Switches, Battery Charging Percentage, Twin Seater
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
14 L
Display
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED with AHO
Battery Type
Li-ion

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Onwards
Atumobile News

Atum1.0 electric bike has been priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000.
Atumobile's Atum 1.0 cafe racer electric bike receives design patent
28 Jul 2021
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 arrives with key upgrades including cosmetic upgrades and key component changes
Ducati Streetfighter V4 prices revealed ahead of launch, starts at 24.62 lakh
9 Mar 2024
Honda Gold Wing has been recalled for faulty fuel pump.
Honda Gold Wing and CBR1000RR recalled due to faulty fuel pumps
9 Mar 2024
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S sits above the standard Streetfighter V4.
Ducati Streetfighter V4 S to launch on 12th March. Know more
8 Mar 2024
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 will share its engine with KTM 790 Duke.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 teased ahead of March 19 debut
7 Mar 2024
Atumobile Atum Vader Variants & Price List

Atumobile Atum Vader price starts at ₹ 1.08 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Atumobile Atum Vader comes in 3 variants. Atumobile Atum Vader's top variant is X.

S
1.08 Lakhs*
65 Kmph
100 Km
E
1.28 Lakhs*
65 Kmph
100 Km
X
1.39 Lakhs*
65 Kmph
100 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

