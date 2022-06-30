Best Atumobile Bikes

In India, there are 2 Atumobile Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Atumobile Atum Vader, Atumobile Atum Version 1.0, Atumobile Atum Vader, Atumobile Atum Version 1.0. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 61,500. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Atumobile Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Atumobile Atum Vader ₹ 1.08 - 1.39 Lakhs
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 ₹ 61,500
Atumobile Atum Vader ₹ 1.08 - 1.39 Lakhs
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 ₹ 61,500

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2 New Atumobile Bikes found

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Atumobile Atum Vader Front Right View
1/10

Atumobile Atum Vader

3.0
1
₹1.08 - 1.39 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh
Speed
65 kmph
Range
100 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
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Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 Front Right View
1/9

Atumobile Atum Version 1.0

4.0
1
₹61,500
Battery Capacity
1.25 kWh
Speed
40 kmph
Range
100 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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