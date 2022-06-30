In India, there are 2 Atumobile Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Atumobile Atum Vader, Atumobile Atum Version 1.0, Atumobile Atum Vader, Atumobile Atum Version 1.0. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 61,500.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Atumobile Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Atumobile Atum Vader
|₹ 1.08 - 1.39 Lakhs
|Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
|₹ 61,500
|Atumobile Atum Vader
|₹ 1.08 - 1.39 Lakhs
|Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
|₹ 61,500